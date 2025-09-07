Chicago crash leaves 1 woman dead on Near West Side, police say

A crash on the city’s Near West Side left one woman dead early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of W. Congress Parkway in Little Italy, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police said around 5:30 a.m., a dark-colored Lincoln sedan driven by an unknown 24-year-old woman was traveling eastbound and hit a median.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.

No other details were available, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.