Nearly 100 license plate reading cameras installed on Dan Ryan Expressway to prevent shootings

State officials announced Friday that almost 100 license plate readers have been installed on the Dan Ryan Expressway, completing phase one of the plan to cut down on expressway shootings and carjackings.

Illinois State Police received a $12.5 million grant last year to buy and install specialized cameras that can read license plates of cars moving through traffic.

The images are sent to a central location where they are cross-referenced against multiple vehicle databases, identifying cars that have been used in criminal activity. Illinois State Police said the cameras have amounted in the arrest of several suspects wanted in violent crimes.

"These cameras give us the technological edge to pursue leads and identify suspects on the Chicago expressways," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. "As technology advances, so must law enforcement. The ISP will continue to lead from the front. "Let me be clear, criminals who commit serious crimes on the expressways will be caught and held accountable."

The license plate readers are not used in petty driving offenses such as speeding.

Roughly 200 more license plate reader cameras will be installed on Chicago-area expressways in the next year.