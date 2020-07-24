Nearly 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

article

Illinois’ coronavirus case count continued an upward trend Friday when state health officials announced another 1,532 new cases and 19 more deaths.

There are now 168,457 total cases and 7,385 deaths statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate remained the same as Thursday at 3.4%, health officials said. Last week, the number was 2.6%.

As of Thursday night, 1,471 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the health department. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Deaths from the virus occurred in the following counties:

