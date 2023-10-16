Neighborhood groups challenge plan to house migrants in Amundsen Park fieldhouse

Neighborhood groups are calling out city leaders for their plans to house migrants in the Amundsen Park fieldhouse.

The Park Advisory Council wants to make sure park and community-based programming come first.

They are asking the migrants' move to the fieldhouse be paused. They're also calling for the immediate restoration of staff dedicated to programming.

"Amundsen Park is a place of refuge and protection for our young kids. For the west side of Chicago. Our kids should not be displaced, our community members, our elders should not be displaced as a result of the city's decision to welcome in people without the proper capacity or resources," said Tyrina Newkirk Sutton, NAACP Chicago Westside Branch.

Senior citizens who arrived for regular programming were told they had to go to Riis Park, which is located in Belmont-Cragin — and other groups have also been displaced.

Sutton also said they support helping migrants, but not at the risk of what they have.