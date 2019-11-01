Nestlé recalls ready-to-bake cookie dough products due to potential presence of foreign material

Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products over concerns that they may have been contaminated by the presence of food-grade rubber pieces.

The voluntary recall only covers specific batch codes of certain products. A full list of potentially affected products included in the recall was released by the company.

The products include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs” that were distributed in the U.S. or Puerto Rico.

Only products with the specific batch codes beginning with 9189 through batch codes beginning with 9295 are affected, according to the company.

Batch codes can be found on the product’s packaging, and the four-digit code can be located after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753. Reference images of how to locate the batch code can be found in Nestlé USA’s recall notice.

Packages of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookies are displayed at a grocery store. Nestle is voluntarily recalling its refrigerated cookie dough products due to potential presence of a foreign material. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products. We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue,” the company said in a statement.

The voluntary recall is precautionary, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment, according to Nestlé USA.

Nestlé USA says it is working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on the voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.

