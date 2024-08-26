New AAA facility opens on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A new AAA facility has opened in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, located on East 111th Street. The facility will serve as the home base for AAA's expanded roadside assistance fleet and create 60 full-time jobs. Alderman Anthony Beale praised the addition, highlighting the positive impact on the community's growth and job opportunities.



A new AAA facility has opened its doors in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood, creating 60 full-time jobs for local residents.

Located on East 111th Street, the center will serve as a home base for the company's expanded roadside assistance fleet for the Chicago area.

At a press conference Monday, Alderman Anthony Beale spoke about the positive impact the new facility will have on the local community.

"We have a fast-growing community as far as creating jobs and opportunity, and having a company like AAA come in really just adds to our family," Beale said. "We're trying to make sure everyone is part of this community here."

AAA recently more than doubled the size of its fleet to help deal with the growing number of drivers on Chicago roads.