New Chicago bridge grants South Side residents access to lakefront

The 43rd Street pedestrian bridge to the lake is officially open.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined South Side leaders for a ribbon cutting.

The new, fully accessible pedestrian and bicycle bridge is a pathway over south DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the Metra Electric and Canadian National Railway tracks, providing Bronzeville residents direct access to the lakefront.

"This bridge is a long time coming. A lot of people remember when this was a wood bridge. We couldn't get across to the lake," said Donna Feaster, community member.

"Our lakefront is an amenity ... and with today's announcement it is," Lightfoot said.

The $36 million project was funded by a combination of federal and state money.