New Chicago law changes the way nannies, care workers are hired

A new Chicago law is changing the way you hire nannies, care workers and home cleaners.

The Chicago "Domestic Workers Contract Mandate" is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's anti-poverty initiative.

The goal is to empower and protect care workers by requiring contracts, which outline their salary, work hours and expected duties.

"Workers didn't feel empowered to say hey you added duties to what I am doing," said Andy Fox, Director of Labor Standards. "So it really sets the conditions of employment for these people who are taking care of our loved ones."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

There are about 56,000 in-home care takers in the city of Chicago.

Advertisement

Sample contracts can be found on the city's website.