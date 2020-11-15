New COVID restrictions on crowd sizes in effect in Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's new coronavirus restrictions went into effect on Sunday morning, reinstating limits on crowd sizes for nearly every county.

Indiana has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and deaths, as have other states.

The executive order limits crowd sizes to 25 people in the highest risk counties. Large events require approval from local health officials.

The executive order also limits capacity at youth sporting and extracurricular activities. In most places, only parents and guardians will be allowed as spectators.

Holcomb also extended the statewide mask requirement for another month.

This weekend, the state reported another 6,844 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 22 deaths, for a total of 4,660 deaths.