New Culver's opening in Chicago

A fresh Culver's location is set to open on the West Side of Chicago Monday morning.

After five years of anticipation, the new Culver's location at 4347 W. Chicago Ave. is set for a grand opening at 10 a.m.

This Culver’s establishment, spanning 3,700 square feet, marks a significant milestone for the area. Not only will it bring delectable offerings to the West Side, but it will also generate employment opportunities, contributing 75 new jobs to the community.

Owner Baron Waller, responsible for ten Culver’s locations across the city, has introduced Culver’s to various neighborhoods, from Bronzeville to Lincoln Square and Pullman.

Ald. Emma Mitts emphasizes the significance of this project, highlighting the focus on job creation, infrastructure support and enhanced amenities as a means to serve and empower local residents.

Culver’s was established in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin and has evolved into a nationwide chain. Recognized for their iconic ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard, the brand's presence on the West Side introduces a new chapter in the area’s culinary landscape.