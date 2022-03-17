New 'DASH' Covid-19 test provides PCR results in minutes

A new type of COVID-19 test has received emergency approval from the FDA, and it could make it easier to get more accurate results even faster.

Researchers at Northwestern University in Evanston developed the system that gives PCR results in just 15 minutes.

The "DASH" device — short for diagnostic analyzer for specific hybridization — is about the size of a cereal box and uses a single nasal swab.

Developers are aiming to get it out to the public by flu season.