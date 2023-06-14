New details emerge in Brighton Park police shooting incident

New details have surfaced regarding a police shooting incident in Brighton Park, where the Civilian Office of Police Accountability reports that a man aimed a gun equipped with a laser sight at an off-duty Chicago police officer, prompting the officer to fire, injuring the suspect.

The off-duty officer was not harmed in the encounter, which unfolded late Friday night in the area of 47th and California.

According to COPA, the shooter followed the officer to a fast food restaurant, where he confronted the officer and brandished the weapon following a "brief exchange of words."

The 25-year-old suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound, was subsequently identified and charged after arriving at a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the officer involved has been placed on administrative duties for a standard period of 30 days.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as law enforcement authorities gather additional evidence and statements.