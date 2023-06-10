Off-duty Chicago police officer fires shots at armed individual in Brighton Park

Chicago police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an off-duty officer fired their weapon in Brighton Park Friday night.

The off-duty officer was involved in a confrontation with an armed individual in the 2800 block of West 47th Street just after 11 p.m., according to police.

The armed offender was in a vehicle. The officer fired shots and the offender fled the scene.

Police say the officer was not injured during the incident.

The shooting, as well as the comprehensive use of force, is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days