New Evanston policy makes it easier for convicts to find homes

People convicted of crimes will have an easier time renting an apartment in Evanston under a new policy.

An amendment to Evanston’s Fair Housing Ordinance now prohibits landlords from rejecting applicants based on their criminal record unless the convicted crimes occurred within three years.

There is also an exception for registered sex offenders applying for housing in a restricted area.

The City Council says the new policy is the first of several steps to address housing discrimination.