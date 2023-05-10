New fund aimed at abolishing Cook County's medical debt

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the first fund to abolish medical debt for Cook County residents on Wednesday.

With less than $1 million, Cook County has abolished nearly $80 million dollars in medical debt.

Roughly $10 million in medical debt remains but the county's medical debt relief initiative has the potential to abolish a billion dollars in medical payments.

"This will benefit over 72,000 Cook County families with many more to come," Preckwinkle said.

Funds for the program are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, which brought a billion dollars in federal money to Cook County.