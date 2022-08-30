Expand / Collapse search

New funds aim to prevent gun violence across Illinois

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - New Illinois funding looks to advance gun violence prevention programs statewide.

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced organizations can apply for an additional $100 million in grants.

The funding is a part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act.

Non-profits and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the city are able to receive funding.

The money will go to help their programs focused on interrupting gun violence.