New funds aim to prevent gun violence across Illinois
CHICAGO - New Illinois funding looks to advance gun violence prevention programs statewide.
On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced organizations can apply for an additional $100 million in grants.
The funding is a part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act.
Non-profits and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the city are able to receive funding.
The money will go to help their programs focused on interrupting gun violence.