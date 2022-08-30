New funds aim to prevent gun violence across Illinois

New Illinois funding looks to advance gun violence prevention programs statewide.

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced organizations can apply for an additional $100 million in grants.

The funding is a part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act.

Non-profits and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the city are able to receive funding.

The money will go to help their programs focused on interrupting gun violence.