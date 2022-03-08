New grocery store opens in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Shoppers in Englewood now have a new option when it comes time to shop for groceries.
The city cut the ribbon Tuesday on the Go-Green Community Fresh Market at the corner of 63rd and Racine.
The two-floor market is bringing fresh food and ready-to-eat meals in what’s historically been a food dessert.
The project is the work of the Inner City Muslim Action Network, known as IMAN, a non-profit community-led organization.
City Hall contributed $1.5 million for the project.