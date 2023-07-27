Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County
5
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

New Illinois law bars unregulated pregnancy centers from using misinformation, deceptive practices

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Abortion Laws
FOX 32 Chicago

New Illinois law cracks down on crisis pregnancy centers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law barring unregulated pregnancy centers from using misinformation or deceptive practices that interfere with a womans right to choose.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker doubled down Thursday on his pledge to make Illinois a safe haven for women seeking an abortion.

The governor signed a bill into law barring unregulated pregnancy centers from using misinformation or deceptive practices that interfere with a woman's right to choose.

The law specifically targets so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" where, according to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, women who may be considering abortion are often manipulated by nonmedical personnel into not undergoing the procedure without the benefit of speaking to an actual physician.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Some women have reportedly gone to these crisis centers which are often strategically located near actual health centers and have undergone medical procedures including ultrasounds and physical examinations.

The new law allows the state to pursue these centers under fraud charges.