New Illinois law mandates Native American history be taught in public schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Native and Indigenous people in the state now have more protection.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed three bills Friday.
One establishes procedures for encountering human remains or grave sites and returning remains to Native American nations.
The second prohibits schools from banning students from wearing cultural regalia as graduation attire.
The last one mandates that Native American history be taught in Illinois public schools.