New Illinois law requires residents to upgrade smoke detectors

A new Illinois law is taking effect on January 1, 2023, that will require all residents to upgrade their smoke detectors.

The devices must be a long-term, 10-year sealed battery alarm.

This means that if your smoke detector currently has removable batteries or is not hardwired, you will need to replace it.

The goal of the longer battery life is to make smoke detectors safer and more reliable in the long term.