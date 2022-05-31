Expand / Collapse search

New Illinois law waives school fees for low-income students with veteran or active military parent

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

New law reduces school fees for children of military personnel

Beginning Tuesday, school fees in Illinois will be waived for low-income students with a veteran or active military parent.

CHICAGO - Beginning Tuesday, school fees in Illinois will be waived for low-income students with a veteran or active military parent.

The new law was introduced by State Senator Adriane Johnson.

The law allows school boards to dismiss fees for these parents with an income at or below 200-percent of the federal poverty level.

This is an estimated $55,500 for the average family of four.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The law is effective immediately.