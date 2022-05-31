New Illinois law waives school fees for low-income students with veteran or active military parent

Beginning Tuesday, school fees in Illinois will be waived for low-income students with a veteran or active military parent.

The new law was introduced by State Senator Adriane Johnson.

The law allows school boards to dismiss fees for these parents with an income at or below 200-percent of the federal poverty level.

This is an estimated $55,500 for the average family of four.

The law is effective immediately.