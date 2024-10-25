New Lenox authorities seek man accused of brutal carjacking outside Silver Cross Hospital

article

Authorities are actively searching for a suspect accused of carjacking an 80-year-old man outside Silver Cross Hospital earlier this week.

Kyle Sears is wanted for aggravated vehicular hijacking, vehicular invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery, according to New Lenox police.

The incident unfolded around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at Silver Cross.

Officers arrived to learn that the 80-year-old man, who was being discharged from the hospital, had been helped into the passenger seat of his minivan. That’s when Sears allegedly entered the driver’s side, starting to drive away with the victim still partially seated inside.

Sears allegedly pushed the man from the vehicle, causing him to be struck by the minivan as Sears fled the scene. Officers later recovered the vehicle in Joliet, but Sears remains at large.

The victim is being treated for injuries to his lower body.

An arrest warrant for Sears was issued Thursday. Police say his last known address was in Shorewood, though they believe he may now be homeless.

Anyone with information on Sears’ whereabouts is asked to contact the New Lenox Police Department at 815-485-2500.