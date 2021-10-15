New ordinance calls for boaters in Lake Michigan 'playpen' to turn down loud music or get fined

One Chicago alderman wants to turn the partying down a notch in the playpen.

A newly proposed ordinance is calling for boaters in the "playpen" area in Lake Michigan and along the Chicago River to turn down loud music.

DJ's set up sound systems on boats in the playpen, and the music can be heard echoing off nearby condo buildings and hotels.

Fines for violating the boating noise rules would range from $500 to $1,500.