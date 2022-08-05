New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!).

Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor.

Nearly 22,000 square feet of multi-use outdoor space will include a walking path, half basketball court and community garden.

The head of the Far South Community Development Corporation says it’s a game changer, bringing a beautiful and inspiring space to the community.

"POP! Heights Park will be a real game-changer for the Halsted Street corridor and for the greater far south region of the city. We’re excited for this opportunity to partner with Sheldon Heights Church to bring forth this beautiful and inspiring space for our community," Katanya Raby said in a statement.