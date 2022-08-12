New project aims to prevent flooding in Robbins

On Friday, a number of leaders marked a step forward in preventing flooding in the south suburbs of Chicago.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on a stormwater management project in Robbins.

The work will address overbank flooding through a new storm water park and pond. It will also add an overflow channel that connects the Midlothian Creek to the Calumet Sag Channel.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A large part of Robbins is within the flood plain of the Midlothian Creek.

US Senator Dick Durbin was one of the many officials there. He spoke about what this work will mean for the future of Robbins.

"This community has survived a lot, a lot of challenges, economic and political and otherwise. And the fact that it comes together on a glorious day like this, in creating a project that's not only gonna serve this generation, but be around for generations to come, is a testament to the strength the people who live here," Durbin said.

Robbins residents have dealt with flooded homes and businesses for years.

There's no word yet on when that work is expected to be completed.