New roads report calls for more safety laws for Illinois

Illinois roads aren't the worst in the nation, but they're definitely not the safest, according to a new report.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety released its 2022 report on state highway safety laws Tuesday.

The report looked at a number of laws from car seat laws and even legislation for teenagers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Illinois ranked right in the middle, with 10 out of the 16 safety laws the groups said will make the roads safer.

Presently, Illinois doesn't have a booster seat law, a law requiring everyone on a motorcycle to wear a helmet or a passenger restriction law for teen drivers.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said Illinois needs to push for these laws.

"We need to mobilize more and more people. Preventable deaths and injuries so there's no excuse. Let's get it done," Schakowsky said.

Advertisement

The state with the lowest number of safety laws was South Dakota with just two. Rhode Island and New Jersey had the highest number of safety laws in place.