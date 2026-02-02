New SNAP work rules take effect, putting some at risk of losing benefits

The Brief New work requirements went into effect, putting SNAP recipients at risk of losing benefits. These changes passed under the President’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ which includes stricter work requirements and a massive cut in SNAP funding. New work requirements for SNAP went into effect on Feb 1, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing benefits.



New federal rules expanding work requirements for SNAP benefits took effect on Feb. 1, changing who qualifies for assistance and how long benefits may be received.

What we know:

The new work requirements were passed last summer under President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ making it harder for people to qualify for SNAP benefits.

Previously, anyone between the ages of 18 and 54 who was working 80+ hours a month (and without caring for a child under the age of 18) was eligible to receive SNAP benefits. Under the new rules, the maximum age for work requirements has now been bumped up to 64. Households with children under the age of 18 were exempt but now, only households with children under the age of 14 are exempt.

Veterans, young adults in foster care, and people experiencing homelessness were groups that didn’t need to work in order to get benefits. Under the new changes, this group is no longer exempt from work, meaning they will have to meet the new work requirements if they want to continue receiving benefits.

What you can do:

People with disabilities, people who are pregnant and caregivers for incapacitated family members are permanently exempt. If you fall under this category, you can fill out the exemption form here

Anyone in the U.S. under asylum or refugee laws are no longer eligible for SNAP benefits.

The state does have a free resource available to help you figure out whether you need to meet the new work requirements or are exempt. That free tool is available under the ABE portal here.

People who are not exempt and do not meet the new requirements will only be eligible for three months of benefits for a period of three years. Those benefits could be cut as early as May 1.