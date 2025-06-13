New speed camera to be added near Chicago schools and parks: authorities

The Brief New automated speed enforcement cameras will be added near parks and schools throughout Chicago. Citations will be issued to vehicles traveling 6-10 mph over the speed limit, with $35 fees. If the driver is traveling 11 mph or more over the limit will be fined $100.



New automated speed enforcement cameras will be added near parks and schools throughout Chicago.

What we know:

Each camera will have a 30-day warning period without fees. Once that period has ended, citations will be issued to vehicles traveling 6-10 mph over the speed limit, with $35 fees. If the driver is traveling 11 mph or more over the limit, they will be fined $100.

Locations with citations to begin July 15:

1477 W. Cermak Rd – Benito Juarez High School

147 S. Desplaines St – Francis Xavier Warde School

Locations with citations to begin August 1:

4021 W. Belmont Ave – Aspira School

631 S. Racine Ave – Arrigo Park

216 S. Jefferson St – Heritage Green Park

8550 S. Lafayette Ave – Perspectives High School

2948 W. 47th St – Mansueto High School

For school zone cameras, enforcement hours will be 7 a.m. to 7p.m. Monday through Friday.

From 7 a.m. to 4p.m., the speed limit is 20 mph when children are present and the posted speed when no children are present. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the posted speed limit applies.

For park zone cameras, enforcement is limited to the hours each park is open, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., every day.

What's next:

All locations of active speed cameras are listed on the City Data Portal and on ChicagoTrafficTracker.com.

Common frequently asked questions about the cameras can be found here.

Additional locations will be added throughout the year.