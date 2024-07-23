New speeding prevention campaign targets deadly driving behaviors in Illinois

Several local law enforcement agencies united on Tuesday to promote a new campaign targeting speeding.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Region 5, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Tollway, along with local law enforcement, to launch a nationwide speed campaign titled "Speeding Catches Up with You."

The media tour will span historic Route 66 from Illinois to California, promoting speed awareness and emphasizing the dangers of excessive speed and driving without a seatbelt.

Speeding is a leading factor in motor vehicle crashes, and last year alone, 1,241 people lost their lives in crashes in Illinois. Fifty-five percent of those deaths were due to speeding. This campaign aims to change behaviors and save lives.

"The Joliet Police Department and other local agencies will be increasing our patrols on Route 66. This includes appointing more officers and utilizing speed detection technology. Our officers will be vigilant, ensuring that speed limits are adhered to and that any reckless behavior is swiftly addressed," said Joliet Chief of Police William Evans.

Nationwide, nearly 29 percent of all traffic fatalities involved speeding in 2022.

The 'Speeding Catches Up with You' campaign aims to reduce these numbers by raising awareness and promoting safer driving habits.