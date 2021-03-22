New state mass vaccination site to open in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ill. - Illinois’ latest mass vaccination site is set to open Friday in Forest Park.
The site will be able to administer 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day, with a goal of 5,000 per day soon after, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.
It will be the 14th mass vaccination site opened by the state.
"Since day one, our Illinois COVID-19 Vaccination Plan has been an all-hands-on-deck effort, and as the national supply has expanded, so too has the number of locations Illinoisans can get vaccinated," Pritzker said in a statement.