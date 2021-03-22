New state mass vaccination site to open in Forest Park

Illinois’ latest mass vaccination site is set to open Friday in Forest Park.

The site will be able to administer 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day, with a goal of 5,000 per day soon after, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.

It will be the 14th mass vaccination site opened by the state.

"Since day one, our Illinois COVID-19 Vaccination Plan has been an all-hands-on-deck effort, and as the national supply has expanded, so too has the number of locations Illinoisans can get vaccinated," Pritzker said in a statement.