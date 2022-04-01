New Trier's Boys Varsity Lacrosse Team on probation after video allegedly shows hazing at party

The New Trier’s Boys Varsity Lacrosse Team is now on probation.

School officials and Winnetka police are calling this incident serious and disturbing.

Video allegedly shows boys varsity lacrosse players hazing one of their own.

According to a letter sent to parents Thursday, the incident happened during an off-campus party attended by members of the boys varsity lacrosse team.

As a result, the entire team is now barred from out-of-state competitions and even forfeited participation in out-of-state games over spring break.

"We want to make it clear: Hazing is a serious violation of our values and school policies and will not be tolerated. The behavior that our investigation has uncovered is appalling, and we are working to ensure it will never happen again," school officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The New Trier Boys Lacrosse Team has won 13 state championships since 1995.

Advertisement

School leaders say they’ll end the team’s season if other serious behaviors occur or are uncovered.