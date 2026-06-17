New videos released in 2021 killing of Chicago Officer Ella French

The Brief COPA released new videos of the 2021 shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French after the criminal cases concluded. French was killed and Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. was paralyzed during a traffic stop when Emonte Morgan opened fire. Morgan was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 and sentenced to two life terms without parole.



New videos connected to the death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French have been released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

According to COPA, the videos are being released in response to a FOIA request. COPA was previously prohibited from releasing videos related to the deadly shooting, but as the criminal cases have been concluded, the videos can be shared.

"Our thoughts remain with Officer Ella French and Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., their loved ones, colleagues, and all those whose lives were changed by this incident. I encourage everyone who views this video and all videos COPA releases to do so with respect for those affected," Chief Administrator LaKenya White said.

The backstory:

A routine traffic stop in August 2021 ended in tragedy when a Chicago police officer was shot multiple times and his partner, Officer Ella French, was killed.

Officer French, who was 29 at the time of her death, Officer Yanez and Officer Blas stopped Emonte Morgan and his brother, Eric Morgan, on Aug. 7, 2021, for having expired plates near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

The brothers got out of the car when told to, but, Emonte refused to put down a drink and cell phone he was holding.

***The video below is disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.***

Prosecutors said he got into a struggle with police, while Eric ran off, and at some point, Emonte started shooting, striking both French and Yanez.

Both officers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where Officer French died from her injuries. Officer Yanez was left paralyzed.

In September 2021, Emonte Morgan was indicted on 85 counts for his role in the fatal shooting of Officer French, and in March 2024, he was found guilty.

Emonte Morgan, 23, received two life sentences without parole in September 2024 after being found guilty of first-degree murder in French's death.