New website keeps tabs on former Arlington Race Track developments

A new website, SuburbanStadium.org, is now live and operational, offering comprehensive updates on the latest developments surrounding the former Arlington Race Track.

The initiative was spearheaded by local school districts in the area, with the aim of providing a convenient resource for individuals seeking information about stadium-related matters.

The website's user-friendly interface serves as a hub for accessing a variety of valuable content. It features a detailed timeline of developments, along with legislative proposals pertaining to the former Arlington Race Track.

This collaborative effort by the school districts is designed to enhance transparency and community engagement regarding the future of the site.

The Chicago Bears recently purchased the property and are looking into potentially moving to the northwest suburb.