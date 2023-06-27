Rapper Nicki Minaj offers college support to Chicago boy in viral restaurant shooting

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj says she wants to help the 14-year-old boy who was charged with murder in a now-viral Chicago restaurant shooting with going to college.

Minaj, who grew up in Queens in New York City, posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that the Chicago boy "is a true hero. If he wants to go to college, I'd love to help."

Carlishia Hood, 35, had been standing in line for food at a Maxwell Street Express at 11656 S. Halsted St. on June 18 when she became involved in an argument with Jeremy Brown, 32, prosecutors said when she was charged.

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows Brown punching Hood repeatedly in her head before her 14-year-old son enters the restaurant and shoots Brown. Her son continued firing as Brown ran into a parking lot while being pursued by the teen and his mother, according to prosecutors.

Hood was accused of urging her son to keep shooting Brown and to kill him. She also allegedly told her son to shoot Brown’s girlfriend, who allegedly had been egging Brown on during the confrontation.

Hood and her son left and returned home, prosecutors said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Judge Barbara Dawkins set Hood’s bail at $3 million at a hearing last week, where Hood faced charges of first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hood’s son was also charged with murder in Juvenile Court, as well as weapons violations.

But on Monday, prosecutors announced they were dropping the charges against Hood and her son, citing "emerging evidence" in the case.

Prosecutors did not specify what that evidence was, but the announcement came days after a video apparently recorded by a bystander began circulating on social media.

On Tuesday, Hood filed a lawsuit accusing Chicago police of false arrest.

"Everything I worked hard for has been tarnished," Hood said at a news conference.

The lawsuit claims Hood was falsely arrested and maliciously prosecuted, causing her to suffer emotional distress. It seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

In Nicki Minaj's social media post, she also said, "It's what ANY son should've done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid & should be so proud."

Nicki Minajs Instagram post supporting the Chicago boy who was charged with murder in a viral restaurant shooting.

Hood responded to the rapper's post, saying: "We most definitely appreciate you @nickiminaj … My son just ran and told me to look at shaderoom. Your comment most certainly just made his day. Yes, my son will be attending college and we can use any help we can get. Prayers are greatly appreciated from you all … Thank you so so much Queen"

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.