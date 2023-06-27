Mother whose charges were dropped in deadly Chicago restaurant shooting to file lawsuit

The Chicago mother previously charged in a man's murder at a West Pullman restaurant will be filing a lawsuit Tuesday, claiming the dismissed charges have caused "great harm" to her family.

Charges against Carlishia Hood, 35, and her 14-year-old son were dropped Monday after new video showed the violent June 18th confrontation between Hood and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown leading up to his shooting death.

Hood was initially accused of ordering her son to shoot to Brown outside Maxwell Street Express, 11656 S. Halsted St. Video from inside the restaurant became public last weekend and more context was given to the incident. The footage shows Brown punching Hood several times.

Hood's son walked in, saw her being assaulted and allegedly fired a shot, striking Brown

There is audio from the scene, revealing Brown's threats. One local resident told FOX 32 he does not fault Hood after seeing the video.

"She was terrified. She was in shock. Her mind wasn't right. He told her on that video, ‘On my grandmamma, I’m a knock you out.' Knocked out means you're going to be unconscious. What if she didn't regain consciousness? After her son shot him the first time, [Brown] ran down the street. What if he was running to his car to get a gun and come back and shoot back? Who knows," the resident said.

Court documents stated Brown ran out of the restaurant and the boy followed him, firing additional shots. Hood told her son to keep shooting Brown until he killed him, according to prosecutors.

Once the shooting was over, Hood also told her son to shoot Brown's girlfriend who was egging on the argument she was having earlier. Hood tried to wrangle the gun away from her son, but he pushed her away, court documents said.

They then got into their vehicle and drove home together. Surveillance video captured both of them arriving home after the shooting.

Brown suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office did not mention the new video in its statement about dropping the charges but instead wrote, "Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases."

Hood, her family and attorneys will address the media at 9 a.m. regarding the dropped charges. That news conference will be streamed live at the top of this story.

Hood and her son were initially charged with one count of first-degree murder. Hood was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All charges have since been dropped.

Community activist Ja’Mal Green said the shooting was self-defense.

"I would never praise a situation that ends in violence. In this case, the young man did what he felt like he needed to do," Green said.

Attorneys for Hood claim Brown was out on bond for a firearm offense at the time of the shooting. They said Brown had "a documented criminal history for being violent against African-American women."