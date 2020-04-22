NJ Navy veteran makes incredible recovery from COVID-19 after being on ventilator, dialysis

A New Jersey man has been battling coronavirus for several weeks, but has started to show vast signs of improvement.

Brett Breslow, 50 of Cherry Hill, was in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Cooper University Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In March, FOX 29 learned of the local father-of-two and football coach's intense fight and the struggles his family endured while trying to find a cure.

"He's the toughest guy I know," Peter Breslow, his older brother, told Good Day Philadelphia in late March when Brett was still a patient of the ICU.

At the time, his family wasn't even allowed to visit him but now Brett is in recovery and has tested negative twice for COVID-19 since April 15.

His wife, Amy, shared a video on Facebook to share the great news as Brett "graduated" from the ICU and left the hospital.

In the video, doctors and nurses line the hallways at Cooper University Hospital and cheered for Brett's amazing recovery as he leaves the ICU.

Previously, Brett had been on a ventilator and dialysis so the image of him wearing a mask and having the strength to sit upright in a wheelchair is truly remarkable.

"Thank you to all of the staff at Cooper Hospital for making this day a reality. You are all superheroes and we love you!" Amy wrote in her post.

Brett has been discharged from Cooper University Hospital and continues his recuperation at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

