No bail for man charged in Little Village shooting that left nurse dead

A man charged with fatally shooting a nurse in Little Village on the Southwest Side has been ordered held without bail.

Armando Lopez, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Frank Aguilar, according to Cook County prosecutors.

About 11:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Aguilar was walking in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street when someone fired shots from a gray SUV, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was hit in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Aguilar, who worked at a Misericordia nursing home, was heading out to do laundry before he was shot, prosecutors said.

Lopez was arrested Nov. 15 after leading police on a vehicle chase that started in Little Village and ended in a crash in Chatham.

He was charged with aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude police and driving on a revoked license but not in connection with the homicide at the time, police said.

A judge on Thursday ordered him held without bail.

