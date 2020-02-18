No bail for man charged with sex assault of toddler in River North McDonald’s

article

A man was ordered held without bail Thursday in connection to a sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in the restroom of a River North McDonald’s restaurant.

Christopher Puente, 34, faces a felony charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, Chicago police said.

About 1 a.m. Wednesday, Puente allegedly refused to leave a business in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street and was arrested for trespassing, police said.

While investigating, officers recognized him as being the man pictured in a recently circulated community alert, asking for help identifying a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl Monday at a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street.