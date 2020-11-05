No bond for teen charged with murder in Buena Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Buena Park from last week was ordered to be held with no bond.

The teen allegedly robbed and shot a 20-year-old man about 2:10 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 900 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, identified as Jhonny Guaman, was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police said the 15-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was ordered to be held in custody Friday by Judge Kathryn Vahey.

He is due back in court Nov. 9.