No decision to replace ShotSpotter in Chicago: 'Lives are at risk'

The Brief The city of Chicago terminated its contract with ShotSpotter on September 23, 2024. Mayor Brandon Johnson's office promised to replace the gunshot detection technology with something that works better. Bids for a replacement were due in April 2025, but the city still hasn't decided on the company, which is concerned to some alders.



It's been almost two years since the city of Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson did not renew their contract with ShotSpotter.

What we know:

The gunshot detection technology uses audio to precisely track where gunshots are fired.

The equipment was seen at the top of streetlights and utility poles. Johnson campaigned on ending ShotSpotter because he felt the technology was ineffective, too costly, and it resulted in over policing in minority communities.

"We've spent $100 million on what is essentially is walkie talkie on a stick," said Johnson in 2024.

However, then Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Garien Gatewood appeared on Fox Chicago and promised to find a technology that works better.

"This is not the only technology that the Chicago Police Department uses and also encouraging citizens to continue to call 911 and work closely with our law enforcement officers and all of our partners throughout government," said Gatewood in 2025.

The city put out a request for proposal (RFP) for companies to submit bids on a similar technology to replace ShotSpotter. Those bids were due in April 2025.

On Tuesday, Chicago's chief procurement officer, Sharla Roberts answered questions from members of City Council's Public Safety Committee. Many wanted to know why the city has not announced a winner of this contract.

However, many of her answers did not sit well with the alders.

"We are working diligently on both procurements to ensure that we are conducting due diligence to ensure that all of the steps that are outlined within the solicitation have been followed," said Roberts. "It is our desire to continue the process until we get a signed and negotiated contract with between two parties. This type of procurement is complex in nature and we are working diligently to get to the end of this process."

Some alders wanted to know if there's a frontrunner and who is on the "evaluation committee" who chooses the winner of the replacement for ShotSpotter. However, Roberts declined to answer many of those questions, citing confidentiality in the negotiations and bidding processes.

"I don't necessarily feel like I know any more now than I did at the outset of this meeting," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward).

Hopkins recessed the meeting to June 3 so members can get their questions answered. Some alders talked about public safety risks the longer they wait to replace ShotSpotter.

"I know it may be complex in nature, but let's understand that lives are at risk," said Ald. Peter Chico (10th Ward). "Just in the 10th Ward alone, I've had multiple victims lying in the alley for hours and hours number one, it is inhumane, inhumane to have a body laying out in the alley when rain animals are all over it. We are going on 20 months, the residents of this city want something in place, I understand the complications, but this deserves the utmost attention."

"A man was shot and killed in my ward on Thanksgiving night in Garfield rich neighborhood his body laid in the street for 10 minutes because no one called 911 about the gunfire," said Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward). "Gunshot detection technology, the system, it saves lives, how much longer do residents in the city have to wait for the implementation of a new system?"

What's next:

Fox Chicago reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office for comment Tuesday, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Hopkins decided to continue this meeting for June 3 at 12:30 p.m. The committee also would like to hear from representatives from the Chicago Police Department who were not present during Tuesday's meeting.