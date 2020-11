article

No one was hurt in a high-rise fire Tuesday morning in the Near North Side.

Firefighters responded about 7:40 a.m. to a report of smoke on the fifth floor of 1 E. Ontario St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The fire, which “wasn’t big,” was extinguished by 8:20 a.m., he said. One person refused medical treatment.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage weren’t immediately clear.