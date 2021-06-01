No states on Chicago's emergency travel order for first time in nearly a year

There are no states on Chicago's Emergency Travel Order for the first time since the city began issuing the coronavirus quarantine list in July 2020.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday there are no states in the "orange" tier that would necessitate a quarantine, full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for people arriving in Chicago.

"This shows that what we have been doing to protect ourselves and others is working: social distancing, wearing masks, and above all, getting vaccinated," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "This is good news, but by no means does it signal that we can drop our defenses against COVID-19."

The agency cited several factors including improving conditions around the country and a continuing up-take of the vaccine.

Seven states that had been in the orange tier when the previous travel order was issued two weeks ago have moved to the yellow tier, including Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia and Washington.

Only four are above 10 cases a day per 100,000 residents: Washington, Colorado, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

No Midwest states are above 7.9 cases per day, per 100,000 residents, the health department said.

"Until you are vaccinated, no matter where you live or where you travel, you are still at risk," Arwady said. "COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective, and we continue working to make sure vaccinations are available in every part of Chicago."

The quarantine list, which is updated every other Tuesday, goes into effect the following Friday at 12:01 a.m. The next update to the list will be released on Tuesday, June 15.