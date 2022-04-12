No threats to CTA, Metra following mass shooting in New York City subway, Chicago officials say

The Chicago Transit Authority says there are no known threats against the CTA following a shooting at a New York City subway station Tuesday morning that left 10 people wounded by gunfire.

"There are no reports of any threats against CTA," agency spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski said in a text message.

The Chicago Police Department did not say if it was increasing its presence on the CTA. "While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, CPD will maintain the appropriate resources to ensure safety on the public transit system," a police spokesman said in a statement.

"We stand with the people of New York City following this despicable act of violence. The Chicago Police Department is closely monitoring the events in New York City," the statement said.

The Office of Emergency Management of Communications did not immediately respond to questions asking if they were increasing security as a precaution.

A commuter boards a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said the transit agency is adding security as a precaution.

"We remain as vigilant as ever about safety and security issues, and, as a precaution, we have deployed additional resources today," the statemen reads. "And we would remind and encourage our riders and the public that if they see anything or anyone suspicious to report it to Metra police at 312-322-2800 or through the Metra COPS app. If you see something, say something."

At least 16 people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a subway car in Brooklyn after a man released a smoke canister and opened fire, New York City officials said Tuesday morning. The gunman, who wore a construction vest, was not in custody.