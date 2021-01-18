Nooses found at York High School football field in Elmhurst: police

A hate crime investigation is underway after two nooses were found at the York Community High School football field in west suburban Elmhurst.

The nooses — made of rope — were found hanging from metal bleachers at the field Saturday afternoon by a group of people who were playing a pickup soccer game, Elmhurst police said in a statement.

The group took the nooses down and contacted authorities Monday, police said. Investigators found messages on the tape used to attach the nooses to the bleachers.

One message read "Let them play!" and the other read "Hear us now! Please!" police said.

Patrols have been increased around the school, 355 W. St. Charles Rd., and surrounding neighborhoods as the investigation continues, police said. Extra security cameras have also been installed at the school.

"The City of Elmhurst has no tolerance for symbols of hatred, oppression and violence," Elmhurst Police Chief Michael Ruth said in the statement.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 630-530-3050.