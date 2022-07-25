'Nope' stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer talk about the power of horror films

The new Jordan Peele extra-terrestrial horror film "Nope" opened big at the box office over the weekend – the biggest opening for a horror film all year.

The film stars Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who start to notice stranger things happening in the skies above their horse ranch.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Kaluuya and Palmer about the power of horror films and how the movies of the newly-minted horror master Jordan Peele have affected their own lives.

"It would be tea," Kaluuya said. "People have done too many tea jokes to me."

"If I got to a coffee shop and say ‘I want tea,’ they’ll be like" Kaluuya said, imitating the terrifying stirring of the tea made famous by the villain in his breakout horror hit "Get Out."

"Nope" is playing in theaters now.