Doctors warn of stomach bugs spreading across Midwest

A series of stomach bugs have some doctors worried. In fact, health officials say they’re causing a serious public health threat.

We understand that a virus causes one of the stomach bugs and bacteria triggers the other.

There are two highly contagious infections were looking at: the norovirus and the shigella bacteria.

Both cause stomach pain, but only the shigella bacteria has a treatment option.

In the Midwest, norovirus cases are already above levels seen in 2022.

The rate of positive tests for norovirus averaged over three weeks had climbed from around 11 percent in January to over 17 percent by the end of February.

Norovirus cases typically occur between November and April. They cause nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and sometimes a low fever.

Children under five and adults over 85 are the most vulnerable.

We’re also seeing an increase in a stomach bug caused by the shigella bacteria.

It causes symptoms similar to norovirus: fever, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

The difference is that shigella can usually be treated with an antibiotic. But drug resistant shigella infections are increasing and worrying health providers.

"When we check for sensitivity to antibiotics, we are finding out that it is resistant to all of our antibiotics that we have which becomes quite dangerous when you think about it because some of those people who are at highest risk to have complications from this infection, we don’t have a great way to treat it now," said Dr. Jennifer Johnson of the Mayo Clinic.

Most people can clear these infections by themselves, over time. But some people who have weakened immune systems could be at risk.

So, if you are high risk and get sick with stomach issues, doctors say it’s important to find out whether it’s norovirus or shigella because there could be treatment options available.