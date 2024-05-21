3 men conspired to violently rob multiple Chicago liquor and convenience stores: prosecutors

Three men were indicted this week for allegedly conspiring to violently rob several liquor stores and convenience stores in Chicago.

Ardaries Harris, 26, of Chicago, Jordan Fox, 24, of Chicago, and Roosevelt Veal, 26, of Rockford, have each been charged with federal conspiracy and firearm offenses.

According to an indictment issued Monday, the robbers, masked and armed, committed five heists in November 2023 and January 2024.

Nov. 24, 2023: Veal and a co-conspirator robbed Super Saving Food in the 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Jan. 13, 2024: Harris, Fox, and a co-conspirator robbed Buchanas Food & Liquor in the 1800 block of West 47th Street.

Jan. 15, 2024: Harris, Fox, Veal, and a co-conspirator robbed Mr. P Beverage Depot in the 2000 block of West Division Street.

Jan. 15, 2024: Harris, Fox, Veal, and a co-conspirator robbed Before You Go Liquor in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Jan. 15, 2024: Harris, Fox, Veal, and a co-conspirator robbed Clybourn Market in the 2800 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

Additionally, the indictment alleges that the conspiracy continued until May 4, 2024, and involved additional heists, including robberies of bars in Chicago.

All three men have been detained in federal custody pending trial, prosecutors said.