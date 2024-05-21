Cicero man charged with shooting into car full of people, wounding 3

article

A suburban man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting into a car that had five people inside earlier this month in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Juan Loredo, 19, allegedly open fired into a car full of people around 4 a.m. on May 5 in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to police.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the face and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. A 25-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her lower back while a second man, 37, was grazed by gunfire on the cheek.

Loredo, of Cicero, was arrested Monday in Skokie. He was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, all felonies.

Loredo has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.