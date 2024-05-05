Man shot in face, woman shot in back while getting into car on West Side

Two people were shot, and a third person was grazed by a bullet in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

At about 4:12 a.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were getting into a vehicle in the 1600 block of North Cicero when they were both shot by an unidentified male offender.

The man was shot once in the face and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The woman was shot in the lower back and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A third male victim returned to the scene with a graze wound to the cheek. He refused EMS and was listed in good condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.