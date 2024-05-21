Chicago weather: Severe storms, destructive winds and tornadoes possible tonight

BREAKING WEATHER ALERT: A Tornado Watch has been issued for DeKalb County, Kane County, Kendall County, LaSalle County and McHenry County until midnight.

CHICAGO – A line of severe storms producing damaging wind gusts and tornadoes moved through Iowa and Missouri on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring strong to severe weather to the Chicagoland area tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Chicagoland area in an Enhanced Risk, which is a level 3 out of 5 on their severe risk scale. This indicates that numerous and persistent severe storms are possible. The time frame of most concern is between 8 p.m. and midnight. All severe hazards are on the table, including damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, tornadoes, and hail.

Following this line of storms, a cold front will move in, ushering in a cooler and more comfortable air mass for the middle of the week. Wednesday is expected to be quiet, with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will return to near 80 on Thursday with plenty of sun. The next chance of storms is anticipated on Friday, with highs in the lower 80s.